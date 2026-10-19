بالفيديو.. سيلينا غوميز تكشف تأثير السجائر الإلكترونية على صوتها وتحذّر متابعيها

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
selena gomez opens up about nicotine and how it has changed her voice
"If you're trying to vape it's just not worth it... it's so stupid, it changed my voice."
Selena Gomez via Instagram Stories https://t.co/6RtKn1eKRK— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 18, 2026
selena gomez opens up about nicotine and how it has changed her voice
"If you're trying to vape it's just not worth it... it's so stupid, it changed my voice."
Selena Gomez via Instagram Stories https://t.co/6RtKn1eKRK