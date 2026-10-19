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بالفيديو.. سيلينا غوميز تكشف تأثير السجائر الإلكترونية على صوتها وتحذّر متابعيها

Lebanon 24
19-10-2026 | 09:02
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بالفيديو.. سيلينا غوميز تكشف تأثير السجائر الإلكترونية على صوتها وتحذّر متابعيها
بالفيديو.. سيلينا غوميز تكشف تأثير السجائر الإلكترونية على صوتها وتحذّر متابعيها photos 0
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كشفت المغنية والممثلة الأميركية سيلينا غوميز أن الإفراط في استخدام السجائر الإلكترونية المحتوية على النيكوتين أثّر في صوتها ونبرته، مؤكدة أنها تمكنت من الإقلاع عنها بعد معاناة كبيرة في التخلص من هذه العادة.

وأوضحت غوميز، البالغة من العمر 34 عاماً، في مقطع فيديو نشرته عبر خاصية القصص على إنستغرام، أنها لم تعد قادرة على تغيير صوتها، مرجعة ذلك إلى استخدامها السابق للسجائر الإلكترونية، وموجّهة تحذيراً إلى متابعيها من خوض التجربة نفسها.

وأشارت نجمة مسلسل "ويزاردز أوف ويفرلي بليس" إلى أن التوقف عن استخدام النيكوتين كان صعباً للغاية، معتبرة أن اللجوء إلى هذه المنتجات لا يستحق العواقب التي قد تترتب عليه. كما شجعت الأشخاص الذين يواجهون صعوبة في الإقلاع على مواصلة المحاولة وعدم الاستسلام.


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