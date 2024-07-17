Advertisement

عربي-دولي

الأرض اهتزت وسُمِعَ دويّ قويّ... ماذا شهدت أميركا لـ30 ثانية؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
17-07-2024 | 05:52
حلّق شهاب فوق تمثال الحرية واحترق على ارتفاع نحو 47 كم فوق وسط مانهاتن.

وأفاد سكان نيويورك عن رؤية وميض من النيران في السماء، وشعروا بالأرض تهتز قليلا تحت أقدامهم، مع سماع دوي قويّ.

وأفاد العشرات في نيويورك ونيوجيرسي وكونيتيكت أنهم رأوا كرة نارية تعبر السماء، وقال شخص واحد إن الشهاب كان مضاء باللون الأخضر والأصفر والأبيض.

واستمر المشهد نحو 30 ثانية قبل أن تنقسم الصخرة الفضائية إلى 3 قطع، حسبما كتب شاهد عيان إلى جمعية النيزك الأميركية. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
 
عربي-دولي

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

فيديو

جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24