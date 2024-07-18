Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بغاية الجمال... حفيدة ترامب في أوّل خطاب لها ماذا قالت عن جدّها؟

Lebanon 24
18-07-2024 | 07:12
A-
A+
Doc-P-1223947-638569090306682568.jpg
Doc-P-1223947-638569090306682568.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
خطفت كاي ترامب حفيدة الرئيس الأميركي السابق ومرشح الحزب الجمهوري لانتخابات الرئاسة دونالد ترامب، أنظار ملايين الشباب من أنصاره، في أول خطاب لها أمام الحزب في وسكنسون.

وقدم ترامب جونير ابنته كاي ماديسون ترامب لأنصار الحزب الجمهوري، في خطاب حماسي. 

وتقدمت كاي إلى المنصة بفستان أبيض أنيق، واحتضنت والدها قبل أن تبدأ بمخاطبة الجمهور في ميلواكي في ولاية وسكنسون، معرفة عن نفسها، وعن علاقتها بجدها. 

وقالت كاي: "بالنسبة لي، هو مجرد جد عادي، إنه يعطينا الحلوى والصودا في غياب والدينا، إنه يطمئن دائماً عن أوضاعنا في المدرسة. وعندما كان اسمي في قائمة الشرف، طبعها ليُظهر لأصدقائه كم هو فخور بي".

وعن محاولة الاغتيال التي تعرض لها ترامب في بنسلفانيا، قالت كاي: "يوم السبت، صدمت عندما سمعت أنه أصيب بالرصاص، وأردت فقط أن أعرف إذا ما كان بخير. كانت المحاولة  مفجعة، لقد حاول كثيرون الإطاحة بجدي، ومع ذلك ها هو لا يزال واقفاً".

وأضافت: "جدي، أنت مصدر إلهام كبير. وأنا أحبك. وسائل الإعلام تجعل جدي يبدو وكأنه شخص مختلف، لكنني أعرفه على حقيقته. إنه شخص محب، يريد حقاً الأفضل لهذا البلد، و سوف يقاتل كل يوم لجعل أمريكا عظيمة مرة أخرى". (الإمارات 24)
 
 
Advertisement
 
 
 
 
 
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
10:00 | 2024-07-18
09:53 | 2024-07-18
09:41 | 2024-07-18
09:34 | 2024-07-18
09:09 | 2024-07-18
09:00 | 2024-07-18
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24