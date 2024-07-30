Advertisement

رحلة تأخّرت لـ30 ساعة... إليكم بالفيديو ما حدث على متن طائرة!

Lebanon 24
30-07-2024 | 06:19
A-
A+
Doc-P-1228248-638579425419599920.jpg
Doc-P-1228248-638579425419599920.jpg photos 0
شهدت رحلة جوية تابعة لشركة طيران كندا كانت متجهة من المغرب إلى مونتريال شجارا بين أحد المسافرين ومضيفة طيران، أدى إلى تأخير الإقلاع لـ30 ساعة.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو مضيفة طيران تصرخ على أحد الركاب باللغتين الفرنسية والإنكليزية.

وبحسب المعلومات، فإن الراكب طلب الحصول على بطانية قبل أن ينشب الخلاف بين الجانبين. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
