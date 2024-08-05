Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو: متطرفون بريطانيون يشعلون النار في فندق آخر لطالبي اللجوء

Lebanon 24
05-08-2024 | 04:05
اقتحم محتجون فندقا ثانيا يأوي مهاجرين في اليوم الخامس من أعمال العنف في بريطانيا، حيث قاموا بإضرام النار في أحد أبوابه وحطموا النوافذ وألقوا مقذوفات على الشرطة.
 
 
وقام ملثمون بإلقاء زجاجات مولوتوف داخل المدخل الجانبي لفندق "Inn Express Leisure Island" في تامورث مساء أمس الأحد، بينما قام المئات من الأشخاص بالتصوير وإطلاق الهتافات الغاضبة، بحسب تقرير لصحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية، بينما ألقى آخرون أشياء على الشرطة، التي كانت ترتدي ملابس مكافحة الشغب، وتقف في صف لحراسة مدخل الفندق. 

ولاحقا، قالت الشرطة إنها نجحت في تفريق المحتجين، وناشدت أي شخص لديه معلومات المساعدة في تحديد المسؤولين. 

في غضون ذلك، قال مساعد رئيس الشرطة ستيوارت إليسون: "إن العنف غير المبرر وأعمال البلطجة الحقيرة التي وقعت في تامورث الليلة لا يمكن تبريرها على الإطلاق. لا يستحق المجتمع المحلي أن يخضع لهذا السلوك، ولا يستحق الضباط الشجعان الذين يعرضون أنفسهم للخطر للحفاظ على سلامة الجميع".

وأضاف: "أود أن أؤكد على الرسالة التي كانت قوات الشرطة تدافع عنها على المستوى الوطني في أعقاب الأحداث التي وقعت في جميع أنحاء البلاد هذا الأسبوع: سوف نستخدم لقطات من كاميرات المراقبة، والدعم الجوي، وأجهزة الفيديو التي سجلتها كاميرات ضباطنا لتحديد المسؤولين، والسعي إلى أشد عقوبة ممكنة لهذه الأعمال العنيفة غير المبررة".

وفي وقت سابق من يوم الأحد، أضرمت مجموعة من نشطاء اليمين المتطرف البريطانيين النار في فندق بمدينة روثرهام يُستخدم لإيواء المهاجرين، كما أكدت الشرطة استعدادها لمزيد من العنف في جميع أنحاء البلاد. (روسيا اليوم) 
