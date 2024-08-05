بالفيديو: متطرفون بريطانيون يشعلون النار في فندق آخر لطالبي اللجوء

A racist lynch mob have set fire to another Holiday Inn Express hotel housing refugees. They are literally trying to burn alive people who have already fled war, torture and persecution.
This is fascism
Tamworth, England https://t.co/UzjHOaxxVN
— Claudia Webbe (@ClaudiaWebbe) August 4, 2024
