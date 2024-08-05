بعد إستقالتها ومغادرتها البلاد... محتجون يسرقون الطعام من مسكن رئيسة بنغلاديش (فيديو)

#BREAKING
Sheikh Hasina resigns as Prime Minister of #Bangladesh
She has left Dhaka in a military helicopter after thousands broke into her residence in Dhaka. Reports claim Hasina is headed to Bengal, India!
Hasina is likely to tender her official resignation amid the… pic.twitter.com/T3pA9UCpT5
— Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 5, 2024
#Bangladesh: Full video of protestors storming PM’s palace in Dhaka. Protestors can be seen inside the office of Sheikh Hasina.pic.twitter.com/I0F0vPJYpY
— Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 5, 2024
#Bangladesh: Full video of protestors storming PM’s palace in Dhaka. Protestors can be seen inside the office of Sheikh Hasina.pic.twitter.com/I0F0vPJYpY