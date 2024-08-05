Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد إستقالتها ومغادرتها البلاد... محتجون يسرقون الطعام من مسكن رئيسة بنغلاديش (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-08-2024 | 09:35
استقالت رئيسة وزراء بنغلاديش وغادرت البلاد، بعد أسابيع من الاحتجاجات ضد نظام الحصص في الوظائف الحكومية التي تحوّلت إلى أعمال عنف، وشكلت أكبر تحد لحكمها الذي دام 15 عاما.

واقتحم آلاف المتظاهرين مقر إقامتها الرسمي، بعد يوم من مقتل حوالي 100 شخص في الاضطرابات.

وبعد ساعات من رؤية الزعيمة المحاصرة على شاشة التلفزيون وهي تستقل مروحية عسكرية مع شقيقتها، قال قائد الجيش في البلاد الجنرال وقر الزمان، إنه سيطلب توجيهات رئاسية بشأن تشكيل حكومة مؤقتة.

ووعد بأن يبدأ الجيش تحقيقا في حملة القمع الدامية ضد الاحتجاجات التي قادها الطلاب، التي أججت الغضب ضد الحكومة.

وعندما غادرت حسينة، اقتحم المتظاهرون مسكنها، واستولوا على الأثاث وسحبوا الطعام من الثلاجات. (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
