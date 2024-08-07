بالفيديو.. بحر يلفظ مخدرات بقيمة مليون دولار!

Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine (70 lbs.) onto a beach in the Florida Keys. Good Samaritan discovered the drugs & contacted authorities. U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million dollars.#Hurricane #Debby #Florida #floridakeys pic.twitter.com/nsjKu6qm8V
— Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) August 5, 2024
🇺🇸 GOOD CATCH: Hurricane Debbie Washes Up 40 Kilograms of Cocaine on Florida Beach
The US Border Patrol reported that the package contained 25 packages, with a total value over $1 million.
It was discovered by visitors to the Florida Keys, 25 kilometers from Miami. pic.twitter.com/LcfA9QzzB9
— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 6, 2024
