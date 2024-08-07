Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. بحر يلفظ مخدرات بقيمة مليون دولار!

Lebanon 24
07-08-2024 | 02:53
A-
A+
Doc-P-1231368-638586214814669616.png
Doc-P-1231368-638586214814669616.png photos 0
لفظ البحر على أحد شواطئ ولاية فلوريدا الأميركية، كميات من الكوكايين بقيمة مليون دولار.
 
وقال القائم بأعمال رئيس دورية قطاع ميامي التابع لحرس الحدود الأميركي، صامويل بريجز، أمس الثلاثاء في بيان: "لقد تسبب إعصار ديبي في تطاير 25 عبوة كوكايين (70 رطلا) على شاطئ في فلوريدا كيز".

وأضاف: "اكتشف أحد رواد الشاطئ المخدرات واتصل بالسلطات. وصادرت دورية الحدود الأمريكية المخدرات، التي تبلغ قيمتها السوقية أكثر من مليون دولار".

وتُظهر صور على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي طرودا مغلفة بورق بني اللون ومزينة بشعار يشبه الفراشة الحمراء.
وهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي تجرف فيها مفاجأة غير مشروعة إلى شواطئ فلوريدا. ففي يونيو، عثر غواصون في "كي ويست" على قوالب من الكوكايين تحمل شعارات نايكي المزيفة في قاع المحيط.


