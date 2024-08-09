Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مطلق النار على ترامب.. كاميرا ضابط شرطة توثق اللحظة الصعبة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
09-08-2024 | 00:45
أظهر مقطع فيديو حصلت عليه شبكة "CNN" لأول مرة اللحظة التي صعد فيها ضابط شرطة إلى سطح مبنى يطل على تجمع دونالد ترامب بـ13 تموز ورؤيته لمطلق النار على الرئيس الأميركي السابق.
ووفق شبكة "سي إن إن"  يظهر مقطع فيديو من الكاميرا المثبتة على جسد ضابط شرطة تابع لبلدة بتلر في ولاية بنسلفانيا، كيف قام زميله برفعه إلى السطح، ثم نزل بسرعة بعد أن رأى مطلق النار، توماس ماثيو كروكس.
وبعد نحو 40 ثانية استدار كروكس وأطلق ثماني رصاصات على ترامب الذي أصيب في أذنه، وبعد ثوان، أطلق قناص من الخدمة السرية النار على كروكس وقتله.
وبعد المواجهة، ركض الضابط إلى جانب آخر من المبنى قبل أن يركض إلى سيارته الخاصة لإحضار بندقية.
وقال الضابط الذي رأى كروكس لضابط آخر: "اقترب مني كثيرا، لقد استدار نحوي".
وسأل أحد الضباط أين مطلق النار، فقال الضابط وهو يلهث: "إنه في مكانه".
ووثق الفيديو لقطات أخرى من التجمع الانتخابي الجمهوري في بتلر بولاية بنسلفانيا، حصلت عليه شبكة "سي إن إن" يظهر "ضباطا محليين يأسفون لأنهم كانوا قد طلبوا من عناصر الخدمة السرية نشر ضباط بالقرب من المبنى الذي أطلق المسلح النار منه قبل أيام".
ورفعت إدارة شرطة بلدة بتلر السرية عن الفيديو استجابة لطلب من "سي إن إن" التي طلبت أي فيديو لكاميرا مثبتة على جسد ضابط أو فيديو لكاميرا لوحة القيادة في سيارة شرطة يتضمن ضباطا أو أفرادا من شرطة بلدة بتلر ممن كانوا في التجمع الانتخابي الذي شهد إطلاق النار على ترامب".
ورفضت شرطة البلدة في البداية إتاحة محتوى الفيديو لكنها عدلت عن ذلك بعد أن استأنفت "سي إن إن" القرار. (روسيا اليوم)
تابع
