ثوران جديد لبركان إتنا.. شاهدوا الصور والفيديو

Unreal live footage of Mount Etna erupting in Italy 🌋 pic.twitter.com/8P8axtqWoA
— Dm@x (@seautocure) August 15, 2024
Unreal live footage of Mount Etna erupting in Italy 🌋 pic.twitter.com/8P8axtqWoA
🚨🇮🇹 Breaking
🌋Yes, Mount Etna is currently erupting, as indicated by multiple live streams and posts on X.
Users on the platform are sharing links to live footage showing significant volcanic activity, with descriptions of the eruption being quite spectacular.
👉⚡This… pic.twitter.com/GAI8gqHKHJ
— Xnews_with_Grok (@Xnews_with_grok) August 15, 2024
🚨🇮🇹 Breaking
🌋Yes, Mount Etna is currently erupting, as indicated by multiple live streams and posts on X.
Users on the platform are sharing links to live footage showing significant volcanic activity, with descriptions of the eruption being quite spectacular.
👉⚡This… pic.twitter.com/GAI8gqHKHJ
Mount Etna erupts sending lava plumes miles into sky days after mass disruptionhttps://t.co/LUIlOB3ZD3 pic.twitter.com/ylp17hrOEL
— MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) August 15, 2024
Mount Etna erupts sending lava plumes miles into sky days after mass disruptionhttps://t.co/LUIlOB3ZD3 pic.twitter.com/ylp17hrOEL