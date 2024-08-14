Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ثوران جديد لبركان إتنا.. شاهدوا الصور والفيديو

Lebanon 24
14-08-2024 | 23:16
رصدت كاميرات المراقبة ثورانا جديدا لبركان إتنا في جزيرة صقلية بجنوب إيطاليا.

وبدأ الثوران مساء الأربعاء، حيث أطلق البركان نوافيراً من الحمم وأعمدة من الرماد والدخان، بلغ ارتفاعها عدة كيلومترات.

ويشار إلى أن آخر ثوران لبركان إتنا تم رصده في 4 آب الجاري.

يذكر أن بركان إتنا، الذي يقع في شرق جزيرة صقلية، بالقرب من مدينتي ميسينا وكاتانيا، يعتبر أحد أكبر البراكين النشطة في أوروبا في الوقت الحالي، ويبلغ ارتفاعه 3369 مترا.

وفي عام 2013 تم إدراج البركان على قائمة مواقع التراث العالمي لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة (اليونسكو).
 
02:28 | 2024-08-15
02:15 | 2024-08-15
02:13 | 2024-08-15
02:11 | 2024-08-15
02:06 | 2024-08-15
01:54 | 2024-08-15
