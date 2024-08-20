Advertisement

عربي-دولي

دخان كثيف ونيران.. شاهدوا لحظة انفجار محرك صاروخي على منصة الإطلاق

Lebanon 24
20-08-2024 | 11:19
أعلنت شركة "روكيت فاكتوري أوغسبورغ" الألمانية، في بيان اليوم الثلاثاء، انفجار محرك صاروخي خلال عملية إطلاق تجريبية في ميناء فضائي جديد بجزر شيتلاند، قبالة ساحل شمال اسكتلندا.



وأكدت الشركة المتحصصة في تصنيع الصواريخ إلى أنه لم تقع أي إصابات نتيجة الانفجار الذي وقع في ميناء ساكسفورد الفضائي بجزيرة أونست النائية، مساء الاثنين.
وقالت الشركة في بيانها: "نجحنا في إنقاذ منصة الإطلاق وتأمينها، الوضع تحت السيطرة، ولم يعد هناك أي خطر فوري، ونعمل بالشراكة مع السلطات للتحقيق في سبب الانفجار".
 
عربي-دولي

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

