Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو... مقتل 14 شخصا جراء سقوط حافلة في نهر في نيبال

Lebanon 24
23-08-2024 | 07:49
A-
A+
Doc-P-1237979-638600218296164910.jpg
Doc-P-1237979-638600218296164910.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أفادت وسائل إعلام هندية بأن ما لا يقل عن 14 شخصا لقوا حتفهم بعد سقوط حافلة ركاب في نهر مارسيانجدي بوسط نيبال.

وسقطت حافلة ركاب هندية تقل 40 شخصا في نهر مارسيانجدي في منطقة تاناهون، وكانت في طريقها إلى كاتماندو قادمة من بوخارا.

وقالت الشرطة النيبالية إنه تم انتشال 14 جثة، مؤكدة أن الجيش يجري عمليات بحث وإنقاذ في موقع الحادث.

وقد انتشرت عبر منصة "إكس" مقاطع فيديو من موقع الحادث، وظهرت فيها الحافلة المحطمة على طول ضفة النهر.

ويعد هذا الحادث جزءا من اتجاه مثير للقلق لحوادث الطرق في نيبال، والتي تفاقمت بسبب التضاريس الصعبة في البلاد وموسم الرياح الموسمية.

وفي الشهر الماضي، جرف نهر 66 راكبا في أعقاب انهيار أرضي دفع حافلتين إلى الخروج عن الطريق في نهر تريشولي في نيبال.
 
Advertisement
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
11:41 | 2024-08-22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:48 | 2024-08-22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:13 | 2024-08-22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:42 | 2024-08-23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:57 | 2024-08-22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
08:19 | 2024-08-23
08:00 | 2024-08-23
07:59 | 2024-08-23
07:42 | 2024-08-23
07:35 | 2024-08-23
07:34 | 2024-08-23
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24