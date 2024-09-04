Advertisement

عربي-دولي

حادثة أليمة بمدرسة أميركية.. سقوط 4 قتلى بإطلاق نار وبايدن حزين (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-09-2024 | 23:38
علق الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن على الحادثة التي أدت إلى مقتل 4 أشخاص على الأقل، وإصابة 9 آخرين بجروح في إطلاق نار في مدرسة ثانوية في ولاية جورجيا الأميركية أمس الأربعاء.

ونشر جو بايدن الأربعاء، بيانا عبر حسابه الرسمي في X، أعرب فيه عن حزنه من الحادث. وقال: "أنا وجيل نحزن على وفاة أولئك الذين انتهت حياتهم بسبب المزيد من أعمال العنف المسلح التي لا معنى لها، ونفكر في جميع الناجين الذين تغيرت حياتهم إلى الأبد في ويندر، جورجيا".

كما تابع: "يتعلم الطلاب في جميع أنحاء البلاد كيفية الانحناء بدلاً من القراءة والكتابة. لا يمكننا الاستمرار في قبول هذا كالمعتاد".
 
 
جاء هذا بعدما أعلن المسؤول في جهاز الشرطة جود سميث من أمام ثانوية أبالاتشي بمقاطعة بارو، أن الشرطة تلقت قرابة الساعة 9,30 صباحا (13,30 ت غ) أول اتصال عن وجود مطلق نار في الحرم المدرسي.

وقال مكتب التحقيقات في جورجيا إن أربعة أشخاص قتلوا في إطلاق النار الذي لم تعرف دوافعه بعد. وأكد إيقاف المشتبه به وهو على قيد الحياة.

إلى ذلك، تقع المدرسة قرب بلدة وايندر على بعد حوالي 70 كيلومترا شمال شرق أتلانتا عاصمة الولاية.

بدورها، دعت المرشحة الديمقراطية للانتخابات الرئاسية كامالا هاريس، الأميركيين إلى وضع حد لـ"آفة عنف الأسلحة" في الولايات المتحدة.

01:41 | 2024-09-05
01:37 | 2024-09-05
01:26 | 2024-09-05
01:08 | 2024-09-05
00:31 | 2024-09-05
00:22 | 2024-09-05
