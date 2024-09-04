حادثة أليمة بمدرسة أميركية.. سقوط 4 قتلى بإطلاق نار وبايدن حزين (فيديو)

Another School shooting, this time at Apalachee High school in Winder Georgia.
Yes, it’s a gun problem
Yes, it’s a regulation problem
Yes, it’s a mental health proven.
Yes, it’s a societal problem
Yes I’ll politicize it!
Stop fighting and work together to save our children. pic.twitter.com/tzamFFtEXH
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 4, 2024
