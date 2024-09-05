Advertisement

انفجار وميض غامض فوق نهر النيل.. ورائد فضاء يوثّق اللحظة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-09-2024 | 05:40
Doc-P-1243094-638611370545068333.png
Doc-P-1243094-638611370545068333.png photos 0
التقط رائد فضاء تابع لوكالة ناسا مقطع فيديو مذهلا من المحطة الفضائية الدولية للحظة انفجار وميض أخضر ساطع على ارتفاع يزيد عن 250 ميلا (نحو 400 كم) فوق سطح الأرض.

ونشر ماثيو دومينيك، الفيديو على حسابه في موقع "إكس"، وكتب: "لقد عرضت هذا على اثنين من الأصدقاء أمس لمشاركة الأفكار حوله. اعتقد كلاهما أنه نيزك ينفجر في الغلاف الجوي، نيزك ساطع إلى حد ما يسمى "النيزك المتفجر"".

ويعرف النيزك المتفجر بأنه شديد السطوع بحيث يمكن رؤيته على مساحة واسعة جدا، وينفجر في الغلاف الجوي للأرض، وفقا لمركز دراسات الأجسام القريبة من الأرض التابع لوكالة ناسا. كما أنه نوع من "الكرات النارية"، أي النيازك التي يصل سطوعها إلى أكثر من -4 (ما يعادل تقريبا سطوع كوكب الزهرة الذي نراه في السماء وفقا للجمعية الأميركية للنيازك (AMA)).

وعندما يدخل نيزك الغلاف الجوي للأرض، يتسبب الاحتكاك في إبطائه وتسخينه في الوقت نفسه. وتتسبب قوة النيزك في تكوين "صدمة قوسية" أمامه، وهي موجة صدمة تتشكل عندما يتحرك جسم أسرع من الصوت عبر وسط ما، مثل الغازات الجوية.

وتعد النيازك المتفجرة نادرة نسبيا ويصعب رصدها، لأن ومضاتها لا تستمر سوى بضع ثوان، لذا كان دومينيك محظوظا لالتقاط هذه الظاهرة فوق نهر النيل في مصر أثناء تصوير لقطة زمنية للأرض، بينما كانت محطة الفضاء الدولية تحلق فوق شمال إفريقيا.

يذكر أن دومينيك انطلق في مهمة إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية في آذار بصفته قائد مهمة SpaceX Crew-8 التابعة لوكالة ناسا.

وعلى مدار الأشهر الخمسة الماضية، شارك العديد من الصور ومقاطع الفيديو الملتقطة من نقطة المراقبة الخاصة به فوق كوكبنا.
 
