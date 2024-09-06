Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ضربة لبن غفير.. تجميد ترقية مفتش في الشرطة ألقى قنبلة على متظاهرين

Lebanon 24
06-09-2024 | 03:28
أصدرت المحكمة المركزية في القدس أمرا بتجميد ترقية مفتش الشرطة مئير سويسا وتعيينه قائدا لمركز شرطة جنوب تل أبيب، بسبب انتهاكات متعددة لأنظمة الشرطة والإجراءات الإدارية في ترقيته.

وقرر وزير الأمن القومي إيتمار بن غفير ترقية سويسا في وقت سابق من هذا العام على الرغم من توجيه لائحة اتهام ضده في تموز بتهمة الإهمال في حادثة ألقى فيها قنبلة صوت على حشد من المتظاهرين في تظاهرة مناهضة للحكومة في تل أبيب في آذار 2023، مما أدى إلى إصابة امرأة.

وبحسب "تايمز أوف إسرائيل" فإن سويسا، الذي لم يتولى المنصب الجديد بعد، أصبح الآن ممنوعا قانونيا من بدء تولي منصبه الجديد حتى صدور قرار نهائي من المحكمة بشأن هذه المسألة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
