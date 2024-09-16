Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ممثل فرنسا يستقيل من مفوضية أوروبا

Lebanon 24
16-09-2024 | 06:58
أعلن المفوض الأوروبي للسوق الداخلية تييري بريتون، الاثنين، استقالته من المفوضية الأوروبية بمفعول فوري مؤكداً أن رئيسة المفوضية أورسولا فون دير لاين، التي كان على خلاف معها، طلبت من الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون استبعاده.

وكتب بريتون في رسالة إلى فون دير لاين نشرت على منصة إكس: "أستقيل من منصبي كمفوض أوروبي بمفعول فوري".

وأضاف بريتون، وهو مرشح رسمياً من الرئيس ماكرون أن رئيسة المفوضية التي تشكل فريقها لولاية جديدة من خمس سنوات "طلبت من فرنسا سحب اسمه".

وأوضح قائلاً: "قبل بضعة أيام، وفي المرحلة الأخيرة من المفاوضات بشأن تشكيلة المفوضية المقبلة، طلبتم من فرنسا سحب اسمي، لأسباب شخصية لم تناقشوها معي مباشرة بأية حال من الأحوال، واقترحتم كتسوية سياسية، حقيبة يُعتقد أنها أكثر نفوذاً لفرنسا داخل المفوضية المقبلة".

وقال بريتون إن خطوة فون دير لاين هي "شهادة أخرى على الحوكمة المشكوك فيها". وتابع: "هناك مرشح آخر ستقترحه عليكم فرنسا".

وقال: "خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، بذلت قصارى جهدي للدفاع عن مصلحة أوروبا المشتركة بعيداً عن المصالح الوطنية والحزبية. وهذا شرف لي". (العربية)
 
تابع
