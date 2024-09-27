Advertisement

عربي-دولي

دمية طفل ضخم تثير الهلع في مدينة بريطانية.. فما قصتها؟ (صورة)

Lebanon 24
27-09-2024 | 01:28
A-
A+
Doc-P-1252803-638630227497328579.png
Doc-P-1252803-638630227497328579.png photos 0
أثارت دمية ضخمة على شكل طفل مخيف، الهلع والغضب في مدينة بريطانية، حيث وصفها السكان بأنها "كابوس على أرض الواقع" ولا تناسب الأطفال.

ووصلت الدمية "ليلي" البالغ طولها 8.5 مترا إلى وسط مدينة روتشديل، كجزء من مشروع لتشجيع الأطفال على التحدث عن تغير المناخ.

ورحب مجلس المدينة بالدمية من خلال منشور عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة "إكس"، مشيرا إلى أنها ستكون ضيفا خاصا خلال مهرجان الفنون البيئية "وايلد واندرز"، الذي سيقام من تنظيم المجلس في الهواء الطلق خلال الشهر المقبل، داعيا تلاميذ المدارس المحلية للحضور ومقابلتها هذا الأسبوع، من أجل "معرفة رأيهم في مستقبل بيئتنا".
 
 
لكن السكان عبّر أغلبهم عن امتعاضهم من لجوء المجلس لهذه الدمية المخيفة، من أجل توعية الأطفال بقضية عالمية مهمة، فيما اعتبره آخرون هدر للمال العام.

ودافع المجلس عن الدمية مشيرا إلى أنه تم تمويل تكلفة بنائها من قبل مجلس الفنون في إنكلترا والمؤسسة الخيرية المحلية "غارفيلد ويستون".

وأردف: "قامت مجموعات مدرسية بزيارة ساحة البلدة للتحدث مع الطفل عن أفكاره حول تغير المناخ، وخططه لرعاية الطبيعة والحيوانات". (روسيا اليوم)

