دمية طفل ضخم تثير الهلع في مدينة بريطانية.. فما قصتها؟ (صورة)

#Rochdale welcomed a very special guest today in the form of a giant baby girl who made a surprise visit to @RochdaleTH. Lilly invited schoolchildren to come and meet her, finding out what they think about the future of our environment ⭐️#WildWanders24 pic.twitter.com/dWDkch3c1J
— Rochdale Borough Council (@RochdaleCouncil) September 24, 2024
