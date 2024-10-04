Advertisement

خوفاً من ردّ إسرائيل... شاهدوا بالصور ما فعلته إيران في أكبر محطة نفط

Lebanon 24
04-10-2024 | 11:06
قالت شركة التتبع TankerTrackers.com في منشور على منصة "إكس"، إنّه "يبدو أن شركة ناقلات النفط الوطنية الإيرانية "NITC" تخشى هجومًا وشيكًا من قبل إسرائيل. فعمدت إلى إخلاء ناقلاتها العملاقة الفارغة في أكبر محطة نفط في البلاد، جزيرة خرج".

وتُظهر سلسلة من صور الأقمار الصناعية من 23 أيلول و28 أيلول و3 تشرين الاول نشاط السفن المتغيّر حول المحطة.

وبالعودة الى 25 من الشهر الماضي، أظهرت صور الأقمار الصناعية التي التقطتها مهمة كوبرنيكوس سنتينل-1 التابعة لوكالة الفضاء الأوروبية عددًا من ناقلات النفط العملاقة في المياه المحيطة بجزيرة خرج، محطة تصدير النفط الرئيسية في إيران.

وبمقارنتها مع صور التقطت أمس الخميس للمكان عينه يظهر بحرًا فارغًا حول جزيرة خرج، ولا توجد سفن في الأفق، وذلك بعد ايام من إطلاق إيران لحوالي 180 صاروخًا على إسرائيل.

وأضاف موقع TankerTrackers.com في منشور منفصل على "إكس": "يرجى ملاحظة أن عمليات تحميل النفط الخام مستمرة، ولكن تمت إزالة كافة سعة الشحن الشاغرة الإضافية من مرسى جزيرة خرج. هذه هي المرة الأولى التي نرى فيها شيئًا كهذا منذ جولة العقوبات لعام 2018". (العربية)
 
 
