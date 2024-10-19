Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد استشهاد السّنوار.. منشورات ورسائل إسرائيلية فوق قطاع غزة لهؤلاء (صورة)

Lebanon 24
19-10-2024 | 13:35
أسقطت طائرات إسرائيلية منشورات على جنوب قطاع غزة، السبت، تظهر عليها صورة جثة يحيى السنوار رئيس المكتب السياسي الراحل لحركة حماس بالإضافة إلى رسالة "حماس لن تحكم غزة بعد الآن"، وذلك في تكرار للغة التي استخدمها رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتانياهو.

ويأتي التحرك في وقت قال مسؤولون بقطاع الصحة الفلسطيني إن 32 شخصا على الأقل استشهدوا في غارات إسرائيلية على أنحاء غزة اليوم، بينما شددت قوات إسرائيلية حصارها على مستشفيات في جباليا بشمال القطاع.

وذكر سكان من مدينة خان يونس جنوب القطاع وأظهرت صور متداولة عبر الإنترنت أن المنشورات المطبوعة باللغة العربية كُتب عليها "من يلقي سلاحه ويعيد المخطوفين إلينا، سنسمح له بالخروج والعيش بسلام". (الحرة)
 
