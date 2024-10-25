Advertisement

عربي-دولي

هجوم بسكين في ثاني أكبر مدينة روسية.. شاهدوا الفيديو

Lebanon 24
25-10-2024 | 07:52
Doc-P-1268279-638654647786295691.jpg
Doc-P-1268279-638654647786295691.jpg photos 0
في هجوم طال ثاني أكبر مدينة في روسيا، أعلن المكتب الصحافي للجنة التحقيقات الروسية في مدينة سانت بطرسبورغ عن اعتقال شخص شن هجوما بسكين في متجر في المدينة، ما أسفر عن إصابة 4 أشخاص.
  
ووفقا للبيان، فتحت لجنة التحقيقات قضية جنائية بتهمة الشروع بالقتل. (العربية)
 
 
