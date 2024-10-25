Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بايدن بتصريح لافت عن غزة: يجب أن يتوقف قتل الناس (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
25-10-2024 | 16:11
صرح الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن خلال حدث اعتذار رسمي عن دور الحكومة الفيدرالية في المدارس الداخلية الأميركية الأصلية، اليوم الجمعة، بأن قتل الناس في غزة "يجب أن يتوقف".

وجاءت تصريحات بايدن بعد أن قاطع اثنان من المحتجين المؤيدين لفلسطين خطاب الرئيس الأميركي، وقال بايدن في أثناء مرافقة أحد المحتجين إلى خارج المكان: "هناك الكثير من الأبرياء الذين يُقتلون ويجب أن يتوقف ذلك".

ورفع أحد المحتجين علم فلسطين وسُمع صوته وهو يصرخ: "ماذا عن الناس في غزة، ماذا عن الناس في فلسطين؟".

وفي المقابل سُمع صوت بعض الحاضرين في الحدث وهم يهتفون: "اخرجوا من هنا". (روسيا اليوم) 
تابع
