ثوران بركان يقتل 9 أشخاص في إندونيسيا (فيديو)

🌋🇮🇩 Terrible situation in the southeast of Flores Island, Indonesia. The Lewotobi (Lakilaki) volcano erupted and launched powerful bombs of pyroclastic and volcanic ash towards nearby villages. Several houses caught fire and an intense rain of ash and gravel has forced residents… pic.twitter.com/HIUO8pi02T
— Weather monitor (@Weathermonitors) November 3, 2024
