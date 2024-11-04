Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ثوران بركان يقتل 9 أشخاص في إندونيسيا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-11-2024 | 00:45
قتل 9 أشخاص على الأقل صباح الإثنين، من جراء ثوران بركان ليوتوبي لاكي لاكي، وهو بركان نشط في جزيرة فلوريس شرقي إندونيسيا.

وقال في مانغوتا هالان رئيس هيئة الاستجابة الطارئة واللوجستيات في مقاطعة شرق فلوريس، إن فرق الإنقاذ لا تزال تبحث عن ضحايا محتملين تحت أنقاض المنازل المنهارة.


وأضاف هالان لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية (د ب أ): "لا نزال نقيّم الوضع وقد يكون هناك المزيد من الضحايا".


وأدى الثوران إلى حالة من الذعر بين سكان القرى المجاورة، حيث فر الكثيرون من منازلهم مع تساقط الرماد والحطام.
 
 
وأعلنت الحكومة حالة الطوارئ في المناطق المتأثرة حتى 31 كانون الاول المقبل، حسبما ذكر هالان.

ودفع ثوران البركان السلطات إلى رفع مستوى الإنذار إلى أعلى مستوى، وصدرت أوامر بإخلاء القرى القريبة.

وبدأ البركان يظهر علامات على زيادة النشاط منذ أول نوفمبر الجاري، وفقا لمركز علم البراكين والتخفيف من المخاطر الجيولوجية.

وقال المركز في بيان إن الثوران تصاعد في الأيام الأخيرة، وذلك مع زيادة النشاط الزلزالي وتصاعد سحب الرماد.

وأضاف مركز علم البراكين والتخفيف من المخاطر الجيولوجية أنه تم إنشاء منطقة معزولة لمسافة 7 كيلومترات حول البركان.

وتقع إندونيسيا على "حزام النار" في المحيط الهادئ، حيث يتسبب التقاء صفائح قارية بنشاط زلزالي وبركاني كبير، وتضم البلاد حوالى 130 بركانا نشطا. (روسيا اليوم)

