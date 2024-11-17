إطلاق نار في نيو أورليانز الأميركية.. مقتل شخصين وعدد من الإصابات (فيديو)

🚨#BREAKING: Law enforcement are on the scene to a mass shooting during at a parade event
📌#NewOrleans | #Louisiana
At this time Law enforcement and emergency crews are currently on the scene of a mass shooting at the Second Line parade in New Orleans, Louisiana. Officials… pic.twitter.com/2j1zycaQZA
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 17, 2024
