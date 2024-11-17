Advertisement

عربي-دولي

إطلاق نار في نيو أورليانز الأميركية.. مقتل شخصين وعدد من الإصابات (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
17-11-2024 | 23:25
قتل شخصان وأصيب 10 آخرون في إطلاق نار خلال عرض عسكري شعبي في نيو أورليانز الأميركية يوم الأحد، وفقا لشرطة المدينة.

وقالت المشرفة على العرض آن كيركباتريك خلال مؤتمر صحافي مساء الأحد: "هناك مشهدان مختلفان هنا. هناك حدثان مختلفان لإطلاق النار. يفصل بينهما 45 دقيقة".

وأضافت أن 9 أشخاص أصيبوا ونقلوا إلى المستشفيات، مؤكدة أن "كل هؤلاء الضحايا على قيد الحياة".

ولفتت إلى أنه "بعد حوالي 45 دقيقة، من إطلاق النار الأول في الخط الثاني من العرض اندلعت نيران أخرى"، ووفقا للشرطة أصيب ثلاثة أشخاص آخرين، مشيرة إلى أن إطلاق النار وقع داخل الحشد.

وقالت كيركباتريك إن شخصين قتلا خلال إطلاق النار الثاني وآخر "في حالة حرجة للغاية".

وأكدت الشرطة أنه لا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كانت عمليات إطلاق النار مرتبطة لأنها وقعت بفارق 45 دقيقة.
