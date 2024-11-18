Advertisement

عربي-دولي

4 إصابات إثر سقوط طائرة في كاليفورنيا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
18-11-2024 | 01:07
A-
A+
Doc-P-1279820-638675141362688957.jpg
Doc-P-1279820-638675141362688957.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أصيب 4 أشخاص على متن طائرة ذات محرك واحد تحطمت يوم الأحد بالقرب من مسار سباق بجنوب كاليفورنيا حيث كان المشجعون متجمعين لحضور نهائيات أحد السباقات، حسبما ذكرت السلطات.

وقالت إدارة الطيران الاتحادية إن الطائرة وهي من طراز "بايبر بي ايه32-" اصطدمت بسيارتين على الأقل كانتا متوقفتين على الأرض عندما تحطمت في حوالي الساعة 11:40 صباحاً بالقرب من مسار السباق في بومونا، على بعد نحو 30 ميلاً (50 كيلومتراً) شرق وسط مدينة لوس أنجلوس.

ووقع الحادث، بحسب ما ذكرت قناة "أن.بي.سي.4" بينما كانت الطائرة تحاول على ما يبدو الهبوط في مطار "براكيت فيلد" القريب، ووفقاً لبيان نشرته رابطة "رود هوت" الوطنية. وكان 4 أشخاص على متن الطائرة.

وقالت شيلا كيليهر بيركوه، المسؤولة بإدارة الإطفاء في مقاطعة لوس أنجليس، لصحيفة "لوس أنجليس تايمز"، إن 4 أشخاص كانوا على متن الطائرة، تم نقل 3 منهم إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، من بينهم اثنان أصيبا بجروح خطيرة.

وبدأت إدارة الطيران الاتحادية التحقيق لمعرفة أسباب الحادث.
 
Advertisement
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
04:12 | 2024-11-18
04:10 | 2024-11-18
04:05 | 2024-11-18
03:52 | 2024-11-18
03:45 | 2024-11-18
03:30 | 2024-11-18
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24