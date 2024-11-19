Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالصور.. حقل غامض على سطح المريخ!

Lebanon 24
19-11-2024 | 16:57
التقطت مركبة كيوريوسيتي التابعة لوكالة ناسا، أثناء بحثها عن علامات على وجود حياة ميكروبية قديمة على المريخ، حقلا غامضا من أحجار الكبريت الأبيض في سلسلة من الصور الجديدة.

واكتشفت كيوريوسيتي، التي انطلقت من الأرض نحو الكوكب الأحمر قبل 13 عاما، المشهد المذهل لأول مرة خلال الصيف في قناة "غيديز فاليس" (Gediz Vallis) على الكوكب الأحمر.
وقال العالم ضمن فريق مشروع كيوريوسيتي، أشوين فاسافادا، في بيان: "لقد نظرنا إلى حقل الكبريت من كل زاوية، من الأعلى والجانب، وبحثنا عن أي شيء مختلط بالكبريت قد يعطينا أدلة حول كيفية تشكله. لقد جمعنا طنا من البيانات، والآن لدينا لغز ممتع لحله".

واستخدمت المركبة أداة Mastcam لالتقاط المنطقة في اليوم المريخي 4352 من المهمة الرائدة.


وأظهرت صور المنطقة من مركبة استطلاع المريخ التابعة لوكالة ناسا تضاريس فاتحة اللون، لكن الأحجار كانت صغيرة جدا بحيث لا تستطيع المركبة الفضائية رؤيتها. (روسيا اليوم)

عربي-دولي

منوعات

صور

تابع
