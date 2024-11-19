بالصور.. حقل غامض على سطح المريخ!

Gediz Vallis channel: a region of Mars that could have had rivers, wet debris flows, and dry avalanches billions of years ago.@MarsCuriosity snapped this image before departing the channel, an area that's given the team plenty of puzzles to investigate: https://t.co/ITiAfQUMkp pic.twitter.com/PGfXd57LjU
— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) November 19, 2024
