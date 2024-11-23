Advertisement

عربي-دولي

كورسك تحت النيران.. والدفاعات الروسية تتصدى لمسيّرات أوكرانيا

Lebanon 24
23-11-2024 | 23:57
A-
A+
Doc-P-1282876-638680283627965465.png
Doc-P-1282876-638680283627965465.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أسقطت الدفاعات الجوية الروسية، اليوم الأحد، صاروخين أوكرانيين و27 طائرة بدون طيار في سماء مقاطعة كورسك.

وناشد حاكم كورسك الروسية، أليكسي سميرنوف، في بيان له، سكان المنطقة بعدم الاقتراب من حطام المسيرات والصاروخين الذين تم إسقاطهم.

وصرحت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، أمس السبت، أن خسائر القوات الأوكرانية على محور كورسك بلغت أكثر من 360 عسكرياً خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، لتبلغ حصيلة الخسائر منذ بدء محاولة اقتحام مقاطعة كورسك، نحو 35050 عسكرياً.
Advertisement

وأكّد مصدر عسكري أوكراني كبير، أمس، أنّ أوكرانيا فقدت أكثر من 40% من أراضي منطقة كورسك الروسية، التي استولت عليها في توغّل مفاجئ في آب الماضي، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة "رويترز".

وقال المصدر، الذي يعمل في هيئة الأركان العامة الأوكرانية، إنّ أوكرانيا "كانت قد سيطرت على نحو 1376 كيلومتراً مربّعاً على الأكثر، والآن أصبحت هذه المساحة أصغر بطبيعة الحال، بينما تزيد روسيا من هجماتها المضادة".

وأضاف: "نحن الآن نسيطر على مساحة تقدّر بنحو 800 كيلومتر مربع، وسنحتفظ بهذه المنطقة طالما كان ذلك مناسباً من الناحية العسكرية". (الميادين)
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
03:30 | 2024-11-24
03:27 | 2024-11-24
03:12 | 2024-11-24
02:49 | 2024-11-24
02:16 | 2024-11-24
02:07 | 2024-11-24
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24