مرشح ترامب للأمن القومي يحذر إيران: لن نتسامح!

Lebanon 24
26-11-2024 | 15:21
وجّه مرشح الرئيس الأميركي المنتخب دونالد ترامب لمنصب مستشار الأمن القومي مايك والتز في منشور على منصة أكس، اليوم الثلاثاء، تحذير لإيران من مغبة الاستمرار في "دعم الإرهاب". 

وأشار إلى أن النظام الإيراني "هو السبب الجذري للفوضى والإرهاب الذي انتشر في جميع أنحاء المنطقة"، مضيفاً أنّه "لن نتسامح مع الوضع الراهن المتمثل في دعمهم للإرهاب".

وقال: إن "انتصار دونالد ترامب الساحق (في الانتخابات) أرسل رسالة واضحة إلى بقية العالم، مفادها، أن الفوضى لن يتم التسامح معها. أنا سعيد برؤية خطوات ملموسة نحو خفض التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط".

تابع: "الجميع يأتون إلى طاولة المفاوضات بسبب الرئيس ترامب"، وفقا لتعبيره. (الحرة) 

