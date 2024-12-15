Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد اعتقال دام 43 عامًا في السجن.. طيار سوري يعود إلى أحضان عائلته (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
15-12-2024 | 12:41
تداول الناشطون على مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي، فيديو يعود للطيار السوري السابق رغيد الططري الذي أطلق سراحه من سجن طرطوس غرب سوريا.

وولد رغيد الططري في دمشق عام 1955 وأصبح طيارا في القوات الجوية السورية عندما كان في العشرينات من عمره.

اعتقل الطيار الططري حين كان شابا عمره 27 عاما سنة 1982 عقب رفضه قصف حماة عندما أطبقت القوات المسلحة السورية حصارا على المدينة بناء على أوامر حافظ الأسد ولمدة 27 يوما للقضاء على المعارضة.

واليوم، عاد الططري بعد معاناة طويلة ومريرة إلى شوارع سوريا، ونشر ناشطون عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي صورة حديثة للططري وقد بدا عليه التقدم في السن وصورة أخرى له عندما كانا شابا في الخدمة العسكرية، ووصفوه بـ"عميد المعتقلين في سوريا".

كما انتشرت مقاطع مصورة للسبعيني وهو يعانق الحرية بعد أكثر من 43 سنة في السجن ويعود لأحضان من بقي من أهله وأقربائه. (روسيا اليوم) 

تابع
