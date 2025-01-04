Advertisement

عربي-دولي

تستمر لمدة 6 أيام.. بدء مراسم جنازة للرئيس الأميركي الراحل جيمي كارتر (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-01-2025 | 10:52
انطلقت مراسم الجنازة الرسمية للرئيس الأميركي السابق جيمي كارتر، والتي ستستمر لمدة ستة أيام، في ولاية جورجيا بموكب مهيب بدأ في مسقط رأسه بمدينة بلينز.

ووصل أفراد عائلة الرئيس الأسبق كارتر إلى مركز فيبي سامتر الطبي لمرافقة جثمانه من بلدته بلينز، جورجيا، إلى مدينة أتلانتا.

 وتتضمن الجنازة الوطنية سلسلة من الفعاليات تمتد على مدار ستة أيام، تتيح لسكان جورجيا وجميع الأمريكيين فرصة لتقديم احترامهم للرئيس الـ39 للولايات المتحدة، الذي يعد الوحيد الذي ينحدر من ولاية جورجيا.

عملاء الخدمة السرية الحاليون والسابقون، الذين وفروا الحماية لكارتر منذ توليه منصبه، قاموا بدور حاملي النعش، حيث حملوا جثمان الرئيس الأسبق من المركز الطبي إلى العربة التي تنتظر نقله.
 
