عربي-دولي

عن فيديو يُظهر تحطّم طائرتها.. هذا ما أوضحته شركة "طيران الإمارات"

Lebanon 24
04-01-2025 | 14:07
كشفت شركة طيران الإمارات، حقيقة مقطع فيديو متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي زعم ناشروه أنه يوثق تحطم إحدى الطائرات التابعة للشركة.

وفي بيان نشرته عبر صفحتها على منصة "إكس"، قالت شركة "طيران الإمارات": "نحن على علم بفيديو متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي يصور تحطم طائرة تابعة لطيران الإمارات. وتؤكد طيران الإمارات أن هذا الفيديو مفبرك وغير حقيقي".
وتابعت الشركة في بيانها: "نحن على اتصال بمنصات التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة لإزالة الفيديو أو توضيح أنه مقطع تم إنشاؤه رقميا، لتجنب تداول معلومات خاطئة ومثيرة للقلق. ومن المؤسف أن ردود المنصات على طلبات مراجعة المحتوى هذه ليست سريعة بما فيه الكفاية، وبالتالي كان من الضروري إصدار هذا البيان".

وأضاف البيان: "السلامة هي جوهر علامة طيران الإمارات وعملياتها، ونحن نتعامل مع مثل هذه الأمور بأقصى قدر من الجدية. نحث جميع الجماهير على التحقق والرجوع دائما إلى المصادر الرسمية". (روسيا اليوم)

