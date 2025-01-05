Advertisement

عربي-دولي

62 مليون أميركيّ بخطر... هذا ما تشهده البلاد حتّى يوم غدّ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-01-2025 | 08:19
Doc-P-1301607-638716873545047266.jpeg
Doc-P-1301607-638716873545047266.jpeg photos 0
تشهد الولايات المتحدة عاصفة شتوية تُهدّد نحو 62 مليون نسمة من سكان وسط وشرق البلاد.

ومن المتوقع أن تؤدي هذه العاصفة، التي ستستمر إلى يوم الاثنين، إلى تساقط كميات كبيرة من الثلوج والأمطار التي ستخلق ظروفا خطيرة لملايين الأشخاص من السهول الكبرى إلى الساحل الشرقي.

وستؤثر هذه الظروف الجوية على ما لا يقل عن 12 ولاية، مع احتمال انقطاع التيار الكهربائي على نطاق واسع.

من جهته، حذر مركز التنبؤ بالطقس التابع للإدارة الوطنية للمحيطات والغلاف الجوي الأميركي من أنه "بالنسبة للبعض، قد يكون هذا أشد تساقط للثلوج منذ أكثر من عقد من الزمان".

وتدهورت حالة الطرقات أمس السبت في مناطق في وسط الولايات المتحدة مع تسجيل انخفاض كبير في درجات الحرارة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
