62 مليون أميركيّ بخطر... هذا ما تشهده البلاد حتّى يوم غدّ (فيديو)

The winter storm will continue to develop and strengthen overnight tonight and bring blizzard conditions to Kansas City Missouri tomorrow mid morning and bring heavy snowfall to many areas #newx #KSwx #mowx #KCwx #iawx #ilwx #inwx #ohwx #kywx #wvwx #winterwx #wxtwitter #snow #ice pic.twitter.com/3fNWQyO0aQ
— severewxguy (@weathermandan10) January 5, 2025
