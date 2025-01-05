عاصفة ثلجية شديدة تضرب الولايات المتحدة وتعطل حركة السفر (فيديو)

Current look on MO-152 as numerous abandoned vehicles and trucks line the highway. #mowx #kcwx @SevereStudios pic.twitter.com/y885iHfS1Y
— Hunter Hurley (@hunterhurleywx) January 5, 2025
Current look on MO-152 as numerous abandoned vehicles and trucks line the highway. #mowx #kcwx @SevereStudios pic.twitter.com/y885iHfS1Y
Snow is continuing to come down here near Greensburg, Indiana where travel conditions have deteriorated. Follow along live on @SevereStudios pic.twitter.com/bSuMaUxJWo
— Luke Hatton (@LukeHattonWX) January 5, 2025
Snow is continuing to come down here near Greensburg, Indiana where travel conditions have deteriorated. Follow along live on @SevereStudios pic.twitter.com/bSuMaUxJWo