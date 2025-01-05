Advertisement

عربي-دولي

عاصفة ثلجية شديدة تضرب الولايات المتحدة وتعطل حركة السفر (فيديو)

05-01-2025 | 16:28
تسببت عاصفة من الثلوج والرياح وانخفاض درجات الحرارة، في ظروف سفر خطيرة في أجزاء من وسط الولايات المتحدة حيث جلبت عاصفة شتوية مدمرة امكانية "تساقط للثلوج هو الأكثر كثافة منذ عقد".


وغطت الثلوج والجليد طرقا رئيسية في أجزاء من ولايتي كانساس وإنديانا، حيث تم الدفع بالحرس الوطني بالولايتين لمساعدة سائقي السيارات العالقين.
 
 
ومن المتوقع تساقط ثلوج يصل سمكها إلى 8 بوصات على الأقل ، خاصة شمال الطريق السريع 70، حيث أصدرت الهيئة الوطنية للأرصاد الجوية تحذيرات من عاصفة شتوية تمتد من كانساس وميسوري - حيث تم الإبلاغ عن ظروف طقس تشهد عاصفة ثلجية – وصولا إلى نيوجيرسي حتى غد الاثنين.
 



وقالت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية، صباح اليوم الأحد: "بالنسبة للمواقع في هذه المنطقة التي تتعرض لتساقط أعلى كميات من الثلوج، فقد يكون تساقط الثلوج هو الأكثر كثافة منذ عقد على الأقل". (روسيا اليوم)

