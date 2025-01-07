Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ناجٍ وحيد... شاهدوا لحظة تحطّم طائرة صغيرة في أستراليا

Lebanon 24
07-01-2025 | 23:11
اعتبر 3 أشخاص في عداد المفقودين وأصيب 3 آخرون بجروح خطيرة، إثر تحطم طائرة قبالة جزيرة سياحية أسترالية، حسبما قال مسؤولون، الأربعاء.

وتم إنقاذ شخص واحد فقط من بين 7 أشخاص كانوا على متن طائرة "سيسنا 208 كارافان" من دون إصابات.

وتحطمت الطائرة أثناء إقلاعها من جزيرة روتنست ظهر الثلاثاء، حسبما أفادت الشرطة.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو أن الطائرة تعثرت في الإقلاع، قبل أن تترنح وتسقط في الماء من علو منخفض.

وكانت الطائرة المملوكة لشركة "سوان ريفر سيبلينز" في طريق العودة إلى قاعدتها في بيرث، عاصمة ولاية أستراليا الغربية التي تبعد 30 كيلومترا إلى الشرق من جزيرة روتنست.

وقال مكتب التحقيق في سلامة النقل الأسترالي، الذي يحقق في الحوادث الجوية، إن المحققين المتخصصين سيُرسلون إلى موقع الحادث.
 
تابع
من نحن
