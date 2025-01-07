ناجٍ وحيد... شاهدوا لحظة تحطّم طائرة صغيرة في أستراليا

#BREAKING:Seaplane Plunges into Bay Off Rottnest Island: Shocking Video Captures Crash Moments
Confronting footage has emerged of a seaplane crashing into the water near Rottnest Island,Australia shortly after take-off on Tuesday afternoon.
The video shows the plane veering… pic.twitter.com/oSzDlD7vn1
— Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) January 7, 2025
#BREAKING:Seaplane Plunges into Bay Off Rottnest Island: Shocking Video Captures Crash Moments
Confronting footage has emerged of a seaplane crashing into the water near Rottnest Island,Australia shortly after take-off on Tuesday afternoon.
The video shows the plane veering… pic.twitter.com/oSzDlD7vn1