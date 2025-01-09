Advertisement

عربي-دولي

"ستحرق ألسنة اللهب المدينة بأكملها".. "نبوءة مرعبة" عن حرائق لوس أنجلوس (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
09-01-2025 | 14:33
Doc-P-1303859-638720555474034963.png
Doc-P-1303859-638720555474034963.png photos 0
اعلن الإعلامي الأميركي الشهير جو روغان، عن "نبوءة مرعبة" لخبير حرائق، بشأن الحرائق التي تلتهم أجزاء من مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأميركية الآن.

وفي التفاصيل، قال روغان خلال برنامجه الشهير "تجربة جو روغان"، قبل بضع أسابيع، إنه التقى في السابق، بخبير حرائق، أخبره بنبوءة خطيرة متعلقة بخطر الحرائق في لوس أنجلوس.

واوضح انه في مقطع انتشر بشكل كبير على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في الأيام الماضية: "كنت أقدم برنامجا، والتقيت بخبير حرائق، أخبرني بأنه سيأتي يوما ما، ستضرب به الرياح بشكل معين، ولن نستطيع إيقاف النيران أبدا".

أضاف: "عندها ستحرق ألسنة اللهب المدينة بأكملها، حتى تصل المحيط، والأمر مسألة وقت لا أكثر، وجميع الخبراء يعلمون ذلك".

وقال روغان بذهول: "سألته حينها هل ستحرق الحرائق المدينة بأكملها؟ فأجاب.. نعم".

واعتبر الكثيرين أن خبير الحرائق هذا، تنبأ بما يحصل في لوس أنجلوس اليوم.

وانتشرت فيديوهات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تظهر الرياح العاتية وهي تنشر الحرائق في المباني بمدينة لوس أنجلوس، بشكل "مرعب".

واندلعت حرائق الغابات عند مشارف لوس أنجلوس ولا تزال خارج السيطرة، وحذرت السلطات من أن هذه الحصيلة مرشحة للارتفاع.

وأتت نيران هذه الحرائق الضخمة التي أججتها رياح عاتية على أكثر من ألف مبنى في ثاني كبرى مدن الولايات المتحدة، وأرغمت عشرات الآلاف على إخلاء منازلهم.

