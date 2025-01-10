سعرها خيالي ويصنع منها 3 فقط سنويا.. هجوم حاد على زوكربرغ بسبب ساعته (صورة)

ارتدى زوكربرغ ساعة من نوع "غروبل فورسي"، وهي ماركة سويسرية تصنع ساعات يدوية.
تبلغ قيمة الساعة 900 ألف دولار، وكان زوكربرغ يرتديها أثناء حديثه عن سياسات موقع فيسبوك وإنستغرام الجديدة، التي تشجع على "حرية التعبير".
وتنتج الشركة السويسرية فقط قطعتين أو ثلاثة قطع لساعات فئة "Hand Made 1" كل عام، وهي الساعة التي ارتداها زوكربرغ، بحسب ما افاد موقع "ماشبل".
Zuck was wearing a ~$1M watch in his community notes announcement video.
Nothing says I understand the culture shift of the community more than a watch that costs more than most people's houses. pic.twitter.com/RAmG0iLMdu
— Deedy (@deedydas) January 7, 2025
Zuck was wearing a ~$1M watch in his community notes announcement video.
Nothing says I understand the culture shift of the community more than a watch that costs more than most people's houses. pic.twitter.com/RAmG0iLMdu