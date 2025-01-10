Advertisement

عربي-دولي

سعرها خيالي ويصنع منها 3 فقط سنويا.. هجوم حاد على زوكربرغ بسبب ساعته (صورة)

Lebanon 24
10-01-2025 | 14:15
أثارت "ساعة يد" ارتداها الملياردير مارك زوكربرغ في أحد فيديوهاته الجدل، نظرًا لأن قيمتها تقدر بحوالي مليون دولار.

ارتدى زوكربرغ ساعة من نوع "غروبل فورسي"، وهي ماركة سويسرية تصنع ساعات يدوية.

تبلغ قيمة الساعة 900 ألف دولار، وكان زوكربرغ يرتديها أثناء حديثه عن سياسات موقع فيسبوك وإنستغرام الجديدة، التي تشجع على "حرية التعبير".

وتنتج الشركة السويسرية فقط قطعتين أو ثلاثة قطع لساعات فئة "Hand Made 1" كل عام، وهي الساعة التي ارتداها زوكربرغ، بحسب ما افاد موقع "ماشبل". 

ويستغرق صنع كل ساعة ما يقرب من 6 آلاف ساعة.

وانتقد البعض ارتداء زوكربرغ للساعة الفارهة، والتي تأتي على عكس "المظهر البسيط" الذي يتنباه زوكربرغ في ملابسه خلال ظهوره العلني عادة.

كما انتقد البعض "تباهي زوكربرغ بثروته، خلال الإعلان الهام الذي يهتم بسياسات مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي والعمل مع الحكومة الأميركية.

وسخر أحد مستخدمي منصة إكس: "زوكربرغ يرتدي ساعة بقيمة مليون دولار تقريبا في مقطع الفيديو الإعلاني الخاص بسياسات فيسبوك.. كيف يدي إنه يفهم التحول الثقافي للمجتمع وهو يرتدي ساعة تكلف أكثر من منازل معظم الناس". (سكاي نيوز) 


