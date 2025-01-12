Advertisement

خلال جنازة كارتر.. هاريس تحذف ترامب (صورة)

Lebanon 24
12-01-2025 | 02:53
Doc-P-1304831-638722725609336799.png
Doc-P-1304831-638722725609336799.png photos 0
جمعت جنازة الرئيس الأميركي السابق جيمي كارتر، الخميس، 5 رؤساء أميركيين لكن صور المجموعة التي تمت مشاركتها لاحقا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي من قبل نائبة الرئيس الحالي كامالا هاريس تركت أحدهم خارج إطار الصورة وهو الرئيس المنتخب دونالد ترامب.

والصورة التي تمت مشاركتها من حسابات نائب الرئيس الرسمية على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، السبت، أظهرت الرؤساء الديمقراطيين الثلاثة بشكل بارز.

ظهر في الصورة الرئيس جو بايدن والرئيسان بيل كلينتون وباراك أوباما، واختفى الرئيس الجمهوري السابق جورج دبليو بوش، الجمهوري، بسبب وقوف زوج هاريس دوغ إيمهوف أمامه.
وكان ترامب يقف بجوار أوباما في الجنازة، ولكن في الصورة، بدا أن عمودا يحجب ترامب وزوجته.

كتبت السيدة هاريس في منشورها: "أحب الرئيس جيمي كارتر بلدنا. لقد عاش إيمانه، وخدم الناس، وترك العالم أفضل مما وجده".

ورفض ممثل مكتب السيدة هاريس التعليق، السبت. (سكاي نيوز)

05:42 | 2025-01-12
05:22 | 2025-01-12
05:10 | 2025-01-12
05:02 | 2025-01-12
05:02 | 2025-01-12
04:35 | 2025-01-12
