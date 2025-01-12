Advertisement

عربي-دولي

قتلى بانفجار في مطعم بجمهورية التشيك (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
12-01-2025 | 07:21
ذكرت السلطات التشيكية في ساعة مبكرة من صباح الأحد، أن 6 أشخاص لقوا حتفهم وأصيب 8 آخرون، في انفجار تسبب في اندلاع حريق، في مطعم في جمهورية التشيك الليلة الماضية.

وقالت إدارة الإطفاء إنه تم نقل المصابين إلى المستشفى. وطبقا لتقارير لشهود عيان، فإن سخان غاز انقلب، مما أدى إلى اشتعال أسطوانة غاز البروبان الخاصة به.

وأشارت خدمات الطوارئ إلى أن النيران انتشرت بسرعة غير عادية.

ووقع الحادث في مطعم، بوسط مدينة موست الصناعية، على بعد حوالي 15 كيلومترا من الحدود الألمانية.

وكتب وزير الداخلية التشيكي، فيت راكوشان، على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي، "إكس" أن حوالي 30 شخصا تمكنوا من الفرار إلى بر الأمان من المطعم ومبان مجاورة.

وذكرت محطة إخبارية محلية أن الحريق دمر المطعم بالكامل، حيث وصل ارتفاع النيران ما بين مترين إلى 3 أمتار.

وبدأت الشرطة تحقيقا في جريمة يشتبه أنها تهدد السلامة العامة.
 
تابع
