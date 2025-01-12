قتلى بانفجار في مطعم بجمهورية التشيك (فيديو)

#Watch | Six people have died after a propane-butane cylinder exploded at a restaurant in Most, a northwest city in Czech. As per Czech fire rescue services, eight people were injured and 30 people were evacuated.#Czech #FireExplosion #Most pic.twitter.com/yZnFWu0hEF
— CLR.CUT (@clr_cut) January 12, 2025
#Watch | Six people have died after a propane-butane cylinder exploded at a restaurant in Most, a northwest city in Czech. As per Czech fire rescue services, eight people were injured and 30 people were evacuated.#Czech #FireExplosion #Most pic.twitter.com/yZnFWu0hEF