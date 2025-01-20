رسالة تهنئة من الملك السعودي لترامب.. هذا ما جاء فيها

As our two nations celebrate 80 years of friendship, it was my honor to convey our leadership’s heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to President @realDonaldTrump and the American people on his inauguration. The relationship between our two countries… pic.twitter.com/glUe5hxrk0
— Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) January 20, 2025
As our two nations celebrate 80 years of friendship, it was my honor to convey our leadership’s heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to President @realDonaldTrump and the American people on his inauguration. The relationship between our two countries… pic.twitter.com/glUe5hxrk0