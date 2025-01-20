Advertisement

رسالة تهنئة من الملك السعودي لترامب.. هذا ما جاء فيها

Lebanon 24
20-01-2025 | 14:24
هنأ الملك السعودي سلمان بن عبد العزيز وولي العهد محمد بن سلمان، يوم الاثنين، دونالد ترامب بمناسبة تنصيبه رئيساً للولايات المتحدة.

رسالة التهنئة نقلتها سفيرة السعودية في الولايات المتحدة، الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والتي حضرت حفل التنصيب.

وجاء في التهنئة أن "القيادة السعودية" تتمنى للرئيس الأميركي "النجاح والتوفيق في مهامه"، وفق ما نقلته وكالة الأنباء السعودية.

وتحدثت السفيرة عن العلاقات السعودية الأميركية قائلة "لقد مر ما يقرب من 80 عامًا منذ أن التقى المؤسس الملك عبد العزيز آل سعود بالرئيس الأميركي الأسبق فرانكلين روزفلت في شهر فبراير عام 1945، حيث تم وضع الأسس لعلاقات متينة بين البلدين الصديقين".

وذكرت أن حكومة بلدها "تتطلع إلى استمرار التعاون مع الولايات المتحدة في مختلف المجالات، خاصة في ظل التحديات الراهنة التي تواجه منطقة الشرق الأوسط".

