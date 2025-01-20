أول تغريدة لترامب بعد تنصيبه رئيسًا.. ماذا جاء فيها؟

AMERICA IS BACK. 🇺🇸
Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America. pic.twitter.com/cCuSV8Q44Z
— President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) January 20, 2025
AMERICA IS BACK. 🇺🇸
Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America. pic.twitter.com/cCuSV8Q44Z