Advertisement

عربي-دولي

أول تغريدة لترامب بعد تنصيبه رئيسًا.. ماذا جاء فيها؟

Lebanon 24
20-01-2025 | 16:48
A-
A+
Doc-P-1309161-638730140992574100.jpeg
Doc-P-1309161-638730140992574100.jpeg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
نشر الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب أول تغريدة له، بعد تنصيبه رئيسًا جديدًا للولايات المتحدة، اليوم الاثنين، عبر حساب الرئاسة على موقع "إكس".

وقال ترامب في منشوره: "سأقاتل كل يوم من أجلكم بكل نفس في جسدي"، مضيفاً: "لن أرتاح حتى نصل لأميركا القوية والأمنة والمزدهرة التي يستحقها أطفالنا وتستحقونها أنتم".

واختتم منشوره بالقول: "سيكون هذا حقا العصر الذهبي لأميركا".

Advertisement
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:22 | 2025-01-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:42 | 2025-01-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:24 | 2025-01-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
03:10 | 2025-01-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:24 | 2025-01-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
18:05 | 2025-01-20
17:46 | 2025-01-20
16:37 | 2025-01-20
16:26 | 2025-01-20
16:06 | 2025-01-20
16:04 | 2025-01-20
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24