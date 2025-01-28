Advertisement

إقتصاد

وزيرة أميركية تُشارك في مداهمة لضبط مهاجرين غير شرعيين... شاهدوا الفيديو

Lebanon 24
28-01-2025 | 08:53
A-
A+
Doc-P-1312601-638736765363323518.jpg
Doc-P-1312601-638736765363323518.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
شاركت وزيرة الأمن الداخلي كريستي نويم بمداهمة لقوات إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة في مدينة نيويورك وذلك لضبط مهاجرين غير شرعيين.

ونشرت نويم عبر حسابها على منصة "إكس" فيديو للمداهمة، وكتبت: "الآن عملية ضبط في مدينة نيويورك. أجنبي مجرم بتهم الاختطاف والاعتداء والسطو محتجز الآن بفضل إدارة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية.. ستستمر إزالة أكياس الأوساخ مثل هذه من شوارعنا". (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
Advertisement

إقتصاد

عربي-دولي

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
23:19 | 2025-01-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:47 | 2025-01-28 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:47 | 2025-01-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:13 | 2025-01-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
16:49 | 2025-01-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
10:10 | 2025-01-28
10:00 | 2025-01-28
09:25 | 2025-01-28
09:17 | 2025-01-28
09:14 | 2025-01-28
09:00 | 2025-01-28
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24