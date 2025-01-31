Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو واضح جدّاً... شاهدوا لحظة إصطدام الطائرتين في واشنطن

Lebanon 24
31-01-2025 | 09:25
A-
A+
Doc-P-1314022-638739375963681325.jpg
Doc-P-1314022-638739375963681325.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
حصلت شبكة "سي إن إن" الأميركية اليوم الجمعة، على مقطع فيديو حصري يرصد لحظة وقوع الاصطدام بين طائرة ركاب تابعة لشركة الخطوط الجوية الأميركية "أميركان إيرلاينز" ومروحية عسكرية قرب واشنطن.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو زوايا جديدة للاصطدام الجوي الذي وقع مساء الأربعاء فوق واشنطن.

وفي الفيديو، يمكن رؤية الطائرتين بوضوح وهما تحلقان باتجاه بعضهما البعض، ثم تصطدمان وتسقطان في النهر. (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
 
Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:51 | 2025-01-30 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:18 | 2025-01-31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:19 | 2025-01-31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:26 | 2025-01-31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:05 | 2025-01-31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
12:00 | 2025-01-31
11:38 | 2025-01-31
11:14 | 2025-01-31
11:00 | 2025-01-31
10:32 | 2025-01-31
10:14 | 2025-01-31
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24