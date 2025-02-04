Advertisement

عربي-دولي

أمام السفارة الباكستانية.. الدنماركي بالودان يكرر حرق القرآن (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-02-2025 | 23:55
أعلن زعيم الحزب اليميني الدنماركي المتشدد راسموس بالودان، أنه قام بحرق القرآن أمام السفارة الباكستانية في بلاده "تكريما لذكرى سلوان موميكا".

وقال بالودان على منصة "X": اليوم الثلاثاء الساعة 09:35 أحرقت المصحف أمام السفارة الباكستانية تكريما لسلوان موميكا، الباكستانيون كانوا غاضبين جدا، واتهمت بإحراق القمامة دون وجود مياه.. من سيدفع الغرامة؟".
 
يشار إلى أن بالدوان نشر في الأسبوع الماضي صور قيامه بحرق نسخة من المصحف الشريف أمام السفارة التركية في كوبنهاغن، زاعما أنه يقوم بذلك تكريما لموميكا.

يذكر أن اللاجئ العراقي في السويد سلوان موميكا الذي قام بعدة تظاهرات علنية قام خلالها بتدنيس وحرق القرآن، وقتل بالرصاص في حي سكني في مدينة سودورتاليه السويدية أواخر كانون الثاني الماضي، وقد احتجزت الشرطة 5 أشخاص في التحقيق الأولي، وجميعهم اشتبه بهم في قتله، وتعين على المدعى العام تحديد ما إذا كان سيحتجز المشتبه بهم حتى 2 شباط الجاري لا أكثر. (روسيا اليوم)
