عربي-دولي

نهر يتحوّل إلى اللون الأحمر.. ظاهرة غريبة تثير الذعر في هذه الدولة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
07-02-2025 | 04:43
أثار تحول مياه نهر ريماك، الذي يمر عبر العاصمة البيروفية ليما، إلى اللون الأحمر بشكل مفاجئ، قلق السكان المحليين والمسؤولين، نظراً لأنه يعد أهم مصدر للمياه في البلاد.

وقد بدأ المسؤولون في ليما التحقيق في سبب هذه الظاهرة وآثارها المحتملة، حيث تم أخذ عينات من المياه لإرسالها إلى المختبرات لتحليل ما إذا كانت هناك مواد كيميائية قد تسببت في هذا التغيير.

وحدثت الظاهرة الغريبة مساء يوم 4 شباط بين جسر ترخويو وشارع تشابوكا غراندا في وسط المدينة، وجرى تداول مقاطع فيديو للظاهرة بسرعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. وتظهر اللقطات مشاهدين يراقبون بدهشة المياه المتغيرة اللون التي تجري تحت الجسور.

النهر، الذي يبلغ عرضه عدة عشرات من الأمتار، تحول بالكامل إلى اللون الأحمر الزاهي. ولم يكن لدى المواطنين أي تفسير لهذا المشهد الغريب، ما دفعهم للتوجه إلى وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لمشاركة دهشتهم.
 
وأوضحت ماريا أنخيلكا فيلاسانتي، الخبيرة البيئية، أن تغير اللون لم يكن بسبب "لعنة" كما اقترح البعض، بل يعود إلى التلوث الصناعي الناتج عن المصانع في المنطقة التي تصب ملوثات ملونة في النهر. وأضافت أن تصريفات المناجم في حوض سانتا يولاليا، الذي يضم أكثر من 30 منجماً، قد تكون السبب في هذا التغيير اللوني.

من جانبها، أفادت خدمة مياه الشرب والصرف الصحي في ليما (سيدابال) أنه رغم تغير اللون، إلا أن المياه تظل صالحة للشرب. وأكدت الشركة أن جمع المياه ومعالجتها في محطات التصفية يتم بشكل طبيعي وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة، وأن التغير في اللون يحدث بعد بوابات سحب المياه، وبالتالي لا يشكل خطراً على عملية التزويد. 

وأعلنت الشركة أنها قامت بزيارة النهر وأخذ عينات من المياه، وأنها ستواصل مراقبة جودة المياه لضمان سلامتها واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة إذا تم اكتشاف أي تغييرات قد تؤثر على صحة المواطنين. (روسيا اليوم)
