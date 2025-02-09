Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو: مصرع 30 شخصًا في حادث حافلة مروّع جنوبي المكسيك

Lebanon 24
09-02-2025 | 04:02
لقي أكثر من 30 شخصًا حتفهم إثر حادث تعرضت له حافلة في جنوب المكسيك، وفق ما نقلته وكالة "رويترز" عن وسائل إعلام محلية، يوم السبت.


 وبحسب التقارير، فإن الحافلة كانت في رحلة بين كانكون وتاباسكو، فيما تم تداول مقطع فيديو يوثق الحادثة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
 
وقال أوفيديو بيرالتا، رئيس بلدية كومالكالكو، وهي بلدة في تاباسكو: "نولي انتباهنا للسلطات الاتحادية وسلطات الولاية للمساعدة في أي شيء تطلبه". (ارم نيوز)

عربي-دولي

منوعات

