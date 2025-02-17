🇺🇦🚨إهانة زيلينسكي
مُنع من التحدث بالأوكرانية في ميونخ!!
- هل يمكنني التحدث باللغة الأوكرانية؟
- لا pic.twitter.com/f5BhQW5Ajy
— بريكس بالعربية (@BRICSinfoar) February 15, 2025
JUST IN: 🇷🇺🇩🇪 Russian President Putin slams German speaker for asking him a question in English
"You're representing the federal republic of Germany, you should speak German. Why are you asking me in English? Think about your sovereignty." pic.twitter.com/RpZLMPJWWZ
— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) December 4, 2024
