عربي-دولي

ميونيخ تمنع زيلينسكي من التحدث بلغته.. ومواقع التواصل تستحضر بوتين (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
17-02-2025 | 02:17
تعرض زعيم نظام كييف فلاديمير زيلنسكي أمس الأحد خلال قمة ميونيخ للأمن في ألمانيا لموقف محرج،حاول الخروج منه بسخرية فاضحة.


فبعد أن ألقى خطابا باللغة الإنكليزية أمامم حشد من المسؤولين السياسيين الدوليين، جلس زيلينسكي إلى جانب المذيعة التي طرحت عليه سؤالا فرد عليها: "هل يمكنني التحدث باللغة الأوكرانية"؟ لتجيبه على الفور وبلهجة قاطعة: "لا".

ورد زيلينسكي باللغة الإنكليزية "حسنا لا تمارسوا عليّ أي ضغوط"، وسط تعالي ضحكات الموجودين، الذين لم يرغب أحد منهم في طرح أي سؤال عليه خلال النقاش.

وأثار الموقف تفاعلا بين النشطاء على منصة "إكس"، الذين اعتبروا الموقف مهين ويعبر عن انعدام شخصية زعيم كييف أمام الغرب.

فيما قارن آخرون بينه وبين الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، حيث أكدوا أنه لو كان مكان زيلنسكي لما طرح السؤال أصلا، وتحدث مباشرة باللغة الروسية.

وأعاد الموقف إلى الأذهان عندما سأل بوتين رجل أعمال ألماني طرح عليه سؤالا باللغة الإنكليزية خلال منتدى الاستثمار "روسيا تنادي" في كانون الاول الماضي: "ما أريد أن ألفت انتباهك إليه هو أنك تمثل ألمانيا، وأنت تتحدث الألمانية، ولكن لماذا تطرح سؤالا باللغة الإنكليزية؟ مستوى سيادة الدولة هو "الشيء الأكثر أهمية". (روسيا اليوم)
 
