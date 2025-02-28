Advertisement

عربي-دولي

صحافي أميركي يهاجم زيلينسكي.. "لماذا لا ترتدي بدلة رسمية؟"

Lebanon 24
28-02-2025 | 13:55
خلال اللقاء المحتدم للرئيس الأوكراني فولودومير زيلينسكي مع الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، واجه الرئيس الأوكراني سؤالا "عدوانيا" بشكل غير متوقع، من أحد الصحفيين الأميركيين.


السؤال جاء من أحد الصحفيين الأميركيين، خلال فترة الأسئلة، حيث هاجم زيليسنكي بسبب "عدم ارتدائه بدلة رسمية" خلال حضوره للبيت الأبيض.


وقال الصحفي: "الرئيس زيلينسكي، لماذا لا ترتدي بدلة رسمية؟ ألا تمتلك واحدة؟ الشعب الأميركي يجد مشكلة بعدم ارتدائك بدلة رسمية خلال تواجدك في أهم الأماكن الرسمية في الولايات المتحدة".

ورد زيلينسكي: "هل لديك مشكلة في ذلك؟ سأبقى أرتدي هذا الزي (المدني) حتى انتهاء الحرب".
 
وأضاف ساخرا: "ربما لاحقا سأرتدي بدلة مثل التي ترتديها أنت، ربما أفضل من التي ترتديها، وربما واحدة أقل تكلفة".

ورد الصحفي: "هذا سيكون أفضل".

وبعدها بفترة، قال ترامب إنه يحب زي زيلينسكي، برغم سؤال الصحفي، ليقول زيلينسكي: "أريد الرد على الأسئلة الجادة فقط".

وشهد المكتب البيضاوي في البيت الأبيض، الجمعة، مواجهة كلامية "قوية" بين الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب ونظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي.

وكان الرئيسان يتحدثان أمام وسائل الإعلام، قبل أن تصبح لهجتهما قوية تجاه بعضهما البعض، حيث قال ترامب لزيلينسكي: "أنتم تقامرون بإشعال حرب عالمية ثالثة.. إما أن تبرموا اتفاقا أو أننا سنبتعد". (سكاي نيوز)
