عربي-دولي

أزمة إنسانية على منصة نفطية.. 30 مهاجراً عالقون منذ 3 أيام (صورة)

Lebanon 24
03-03-2025 | 16:56
Doc-P-1328526-638766431492948817.png
Doc-P-1328526-638766431492948817.png photos 0
قالت منظمة "سي ووتش" الخيرية، الإثنين، إن أكثر من 30 مهاجراً بينهم طفلان عالقون منذ 3 أيام على منصة نفط قبالة سواحل تونس، وفي حاجة ماسة إلى المساعدة.

وذكرت المنظمة في بيان أن طائرة استطلاع تابعة لها رصدت المهاجرين على منصة النفط ميسكار، يوم السبت، وكان هناك قارب مطاطي فارغ يطفو بالقرب منها.
وقالت المنظمة "تأكدنا لاحقاً من أن المهاجرين شوهدوا متجمعين تحت بطانيات على سطح المنصة محاولين الاحتماء من الرياح والأمواج".

وقالت ألارم فون، وهي جماعة تقدم المساعدة للمهاجرين عبر البحر، على منصة إكس إنها تحدثت إلى المهاجرين، الأحد، وأُبلغت بوفاة أحدهم، ومعاناة آخرين من المرض.

وأضافت أن المهاجرين "لم يأكلوا منذ أيام" وأنهم سافروا من ليبيا، وحثت المنظمة السلطات الأوروبية على التحرك بسرعة لإنقاذهم. (24)
