بالفيديو.. ميكروفون مفتوح يفضح ما دار بين جي دي فانس ورئيس مجلس النواب مايك جونسون

HOT MIC MOMENT:
VP J.D. Vance: "I think the speech is going to be great, but I don't know how you do this for 90 minutes."
House Speaker Mike Johnson: "The hardest thing was doing it during Biden when the speech was a stupid campaign speech." pic.twitter.com/aYwejBzHUk
— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) March 5, 2025
