عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. ميكروفون مفتوح يفضح ما دار بين جي دي فانس ورئيس مجلس النواب مايك جونسون

Lebanon 24
05-03-2025 | 07:37
Doc-P-1329402-638767824388218645.jpg
Doc-P-1329402-638767824388218645.jpg photos 0
كشف ميكروفون مفتوح تفاصيل حديث جرى بين نائب الرئيس الأميركي جي دي فانس ورئيس مجلس النواب مايك جونسون، حيث تحدثا بمناسبة أول خطاب يلقيه الرئيس دونالد ترامب أمام الكونغرس في ولايته الثانية، والذي استمر قرابة الـ100 دقيقة.

ووقف رئيس مجلس النواب ونائب الرئيس في مقدمة الكونغرس وتحدثا لبضع دقائق بالهمس، لكن تم تسجيل جزء من حديثهما عبر الميكروفون المفتوح قبل وصول الرئيس من دون أن يلاحظا ذلك.

وقال فانس لجونسون: "أعتقد أن الخطاب سيكون رائعاً، لكنني لا أعلم كيف يمكنك فعل هذا لمدة 90 دقيقة".

بدوره، رد جونسون قائلاً: "أصعب شيء كان القيام بذلك خلال خطاب بايدن"، ليمدّ يده إلى الميكروفون وينزله حتى لا يلتقط كلامهما، مضيفاً "عندما كان مجرد خطاب حملة غبي".

ويبدو أن جونسون كان يلمح لخطاب بايدن في عام 2024، الذي وُصف بأنه خطاب حاد قبل الانتخابات. (العربية)
 
 
تابع
