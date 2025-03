مياه الفيضانات تغمر مدينة فلورنسا في إيطاليا (فيديو)

Overnight heavy rains caused rivers to overflow, triggering major floods in Florence, in the Tuscany region on March 14, 2025.



A red alert was declared for Florence, Prato, Pistoia, and Pisa. Schools closed, and emergency teams were deployed to handle the crisis. pic.twitter.com/CYmFFcjYsu

— RenderNature (@RenderNature) March 14, 2025 Advertisement