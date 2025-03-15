Advertisement

عربي-دولي

خلفت قتلى بسبب حوادث سير.. أعاصير "مدمرة" تضرب ولايات أميركية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
15-03-2025 | 05:19
Doc-P-1333586-638776347344890338.jpg
Doc-P-1333586-638776347344890338.jpg photos 0
أدت عاصفة ضربت ولايات أميركية إلى التسبب بأضرار كبيرة، حيث دمرت المنازل وانقطعت الكهرباء عن آلاف الأشخاص كما خلفت قتلى بسبب حوادث سير، بينما حثث السلطات السكان على توخي الحيطة والحذر والاستعداد لتدهور الطقس.

وامتد تأثير العواصف إلى مناطق واسعة في الولايات المتحدة، مع تضرر مدن ومقاطعات كبيرة جراء الرياح العاتية والأمطار الغزيرة.
 
وفي ولاية ميزوري، تم الإبلاغ عن أعاصير تسببت في تدمير الأشجار وخطوط الكهرباء، مما أدى إلى انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في بعض المناطق.

وكانت الولاية قد أعلنت حالة الطوارئ، مع تحذيرات من الأرصاد الجوية بخصوص استمرار التقلبات الجوية العنيفة السبت.

وفي تكساس أيضا تسببت الرياح العاتية والعواصف الرملية في حجب الرؤية بشكل حاد، مما أدى إلى حوادث سير مميتة في منطقة أماريلو.

وأفادت إدارة السلامة العامة في تكساس بوقوع 3 حوادث مميتة نتيجة الرياح الشديدة وانعدام الرؤية، بالإضافة إلى حوادث أخرى أدت إلى وفاة 3 شخص وإصابة اثنين آخرين.
 
 
تحذيرات جديدة من الأعاصير 

من جهة أخرى، أصدرت خدمة الطقس في أميركا تحذيرات من أعاصير في ولايات ميسيسيبي، ميزوري، وأركنساس، مع توقعات بامتداد تأثير العواصف إلى ولاية تينيسي.

ومن المتوقع أن تستمر هذه الأعاصير القوية اليوم السبت، مع احتمالية أن تصل سرعة الرياح بين 113 و157 ميلا في الساعة.

كما تشير التوقعات إلى احتمال وقوع المزيد من الأعاصير في ولايات لويزيانا، ميسيسيبي، وألاباما في وقت لاحق من يوم السبت، ما يزيد من المخاوف من توسع نطاق الأضرار.(سكاي نيوز)
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

فيديو

