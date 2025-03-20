Advertisement

عربي-دولي

واقعة غريبة.. زيلينسكي يقطع الاتصال مع ماكرون (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
20-03-2025 | 17:02
Doc-P-1336239-638781087754090968.png
Doc-P-1336239-638781087754090968.png photos 0
في واقعة غريبة، أنهى الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، مكالمة مع نظيره الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون وطلب منه الانتظار حتى يقوم بالاتصال به لاحقا.

فوفق ما ذكرت صحيفة ديلي ميل فقد اتصل ماكرون بزيلينسكي خلال محادثة للرئيس الأوكراني مع الصحفيين، فالتقط الهاتف وأوضح أنه يتحدث إلى وسائل الإعلام، ووعد بمعاودة الاتصال خلال 15-20 دقيقة.

بحسب الصحيفة أوقف الرئيس الأوكراني المؤتمر الصحفي للرد على هاتفه، مازحا بأدب: "آسف يا إيمانويل... لدي محادثة مع بعض الصحفيين فقط".

وتابع: "هل يمكنني معاودة الاتصال بك بعد بضع دقائق، 15-20 دقيقة؟ من فضلك، شكرا لك يا إيمانويل".

بعد لحظات، قال زيلينسكي للصحفيين: "علاقاتنا وثيقة. إنه يساعدنا كثيرا. أنا ممتن جدا له".

وتابع: "سأتصل به بعد محادثتنا"، مقدرا أنه يتحدث مع ماكرون "مرة واحدة يوميا في المتوسط".


