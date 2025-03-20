واقعة غريبة.. زيلينسكي يقطع الاتصال مع ماكرون (فيديو)

"Emmanuel, can I call you back?" Zelenskyy received a call from French President Macron DURING an online briefing with journalists.
The Ukrainian president interrupted and agreed with his French counterpart that he would call him back in 20 minutes, and explained to the media… pic.twitter.com/6LZmVTkAeo
— kolibri.93 (@viktorikolibri) March 20, 2025
